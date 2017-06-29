Fourth Of July Fun Facts

· 10. “I hold this truth to be self-evident — you’re a babe.”

· 9. “I’ve just gone through a terrible break-up with Betsy Ross and I don’t think I should be alone tonight.”

· 8. “Some people call me the ‘Fondling Father’.”

· 7. “You know what they say about men with big signatures.”

· 6. “My teeth aren’t the only thing made of wood.” (kinda embarrassed at how long I laughed at this one!)

· 5. “If somebody ever invents the telephone, can I give you a call?”

· 4. “All men are not created equal, if you know what I mean.”

· 3. “That’s a great powdered wig, but it would look even better balled up on my bedroom floor.”

· 2. Insert your own “The British-Are-Coming” joke here.

· 1. “Give me liberty or give me sex.”