These 4 Slushie Drinks Will Scream ‘Merica On The 4th Of July

Thanks to our friends at Whiskey Riff for the recipes! These 4 drinks will make you feel all #MERICA

Fireworks Red, White and Blue Daiquiris:



credit: Whiskey Riff

Ingredients

Red:

1 cup frozen strawberries

1 cup watermelon chunks, frozen

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (about 2 limes)

2 tablespoons white rum

1 tablespoon sugar

1 cup ice cubes

White:

1 cup coconut sorbet

1/4 cup rum

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (about 2 limes)

1 cup ice cubes

Blue:

1/3 cup blue passion fruit liqueur, such as Hpnotiq or Alize

1/4 cup fresh lime juice (about 4 limes)

2 tablespoons blue curacao liqueur

2 tablespoons white rum

2 tablespoons sugar

2 cups ice cubes

Instructions

Begin by making the red layer: Put the frozen strawberries, watermelon, lime juice, rum, sugar and ice in the carafe of a blender. Blend until thick and smooth. Stir in 1 to 2 tablespoons water if the consistency is too thick. Transfer to a large measuring cup or small bowl and place in the freezer while you make the next layer.

For the white layer: Rinse out the blender and add the coconut sorbet, rum, lime juice and ice. Blend until thick and smooth. Transfer to another large measuring cup or small bowl and place in the freezer while you make the final layer.

For the blue layer: Rinse out the blender and add the passion fruit liqueur, lime juice, blue curacao, rum, sugar and ice cubes. Blend until slushy and there are no chunks of ice left.

Pour the red layer into the bottom of six 8-ounce glasses, about 1/3 cup each. Gently spoon 1/3 cup of the white layer over the red layer so they stay separate. Finish by spooning 1/3 cup of the blue layer over the second layer in each glass.

Red, White and Blue Vodka Lemonade Slushie:



credit: Whiskey Riff

Ingredients

9 cup ice separated. Note: may need up to 12 cups.

1 cup grenadine syrup

1 cup Blue Curacao

1 cup vodka

1 cup lemonade

Instructions

Using a blender on crush setting, mix 3 cups of ice and grenadine syrup together until slushy. Note: You need this layer to be extra thick, so if needed, add up to 1 cup more ice and blend. When finished, set aside.

Repeat the step for the Blue Curacao, blending with 3 cups of ice until slushy. Like the last layer, you want this to be extra thick. If needed, add up to 1 more cup of ice and blend. Set aside.

Add vodka, lemonade, and remaining 3 cups of ice to the blender and mix until slushy. It’s not as important for this layer to be thick, but it should be comparable to the others. Add up to 1 more cup of ice if needed. When finished, set aside.

Prepare drinks by layering the flavors in this order: grenadine, blue curacao, and finish with the vodka lemonade on top.

Serve immediately.

Red, White and Blue Wine Slushies:



Ingredients

2¼ cups white wine, divided

2.5 cups frozen raspberries

2 oz blue curaçao

2.5 cups ice

Instructions

In a blender, add frozen raspberries, ¾ cup of wine and ice. Blend until mixture is a firm slush consistency.

Pour mixture into container and store in freezer until you’re ready to build the slushy.

Clean blender and now add ¾ cup of wine and ice. Blend until mixture is a firm slush consistency.

Pour mixture into container and store in freezer until you’re ready to build the slushy.

Clean blender and now add blue curaçao, ¾ cup of wine and ice. Blend until mixture is a firm slush consistency.

Pour mixture into container and store in freezer until you’re ready to build the slushy.

Build the slushy by spooning out equal layers of Red, White and Blue slush delicately.

Serve with a straw and enjoy.

Snow Cone Drink:



Ingredients

1/2 oz grenadine

1 oz blue Curacao

sprite

finely crushed ice

Instructions

Heap cup with crushed ice, going above the top of the glass as the ice will melt quickly.

Add in enough Sprite to fill most of the glass.

Pour in the grenadine and let it settle at the bottom.

Carefully pour the blue curacao over the top of the ice so that it does not completely sink and stays on top.