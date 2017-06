Chris Janson will play two free shows at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell stage on Monday, August 28th, and Tuesday, August 29th. Chris Janson has written multiple top-charting hits, including Tim McGraw’s “Truck Yeah” and “That’s How I’ll Always Be,” LoCash’s “I Love This Life” and more than 25 hit songs recorded by a long list of established artists.

Check out his video for Fix A Drink below and then see him at the State Fair For FREE!