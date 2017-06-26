That Awkward Moment When William Michael Morgan Thinks Brothers Osborne Were Tour Managers

On Friday William Michael Morgan and Brothers Osborne were playing at the same festival. William Michael Morgan went looking for Cody Johnson’s tour manager. WMM saw two guys in sunglasses, and let’s just say it wasn’t Cody Johnson’s tour manager it was Brothers Osborne #FacePalm

Best part of the day you ask? Was just asked which one of us was Cody Johnson's tour manager by William Michael Morgan. — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) June 24, 2017

Someone decided to tell Brothers Osborne off…that’s not a good idea

Says the guy desperately trying to be noticed in his thumbnail photo yet nobody is looking at you. https://t.co/ua10CNFPF5 — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) June 24, 2017

