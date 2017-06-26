That Awkward Moment When William Michael Morgan Thinks Brothers Osborne Were Tour Managers

June 26, 2017 11:09 AM
On Friday William Michael Morgan and Brothers Osborne were playing at the same festival. William Michael Morgan went looking for Cody Johnson’s tour manager. WMM saw two guys in sunglasses, and let’s just say it wasn’t Cody Johnson’s tour manager it was Brothers Osborne #FacePalm

Someone decided to tell Brothers Osborne off…that’s not a good idea

