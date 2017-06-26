Chris Janson Embraces His Roots in ‘Redneck Life’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Chris Janson embraces his roots in his new music video for “Redneck Life,” off his latest EP Fix a Drink, which arrived earlier this month.

Related: Chris Janson Releases Fun New Single ‘Fix A Drink’

In the video, Janson stands in full cameo by the bank of a slow-moving creek, while he names off all the “redneck” experiences that “chose him,” such as cutoff jeans, cheap cigarettes, and hunting.

“I believe in staying true to your roots, and I believe that if you’re going to make music for a fan base,” Janson told Rolling Stone. “I know as a listener, I want to be able to believe who I am listening to, and I am that kind of guy. No matter what the subject matter in my songs, in some form or facet I have lived, am living, or plan to be living that song.”

Watch “Redneck Life” below.