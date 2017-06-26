Chase Rice Announces Fall & Winter Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler

Chase Rice revealed his 2017-2018 Lambs and Lions tour dates today (June 26). The 32-date tour kicks off in mid-September and ends in early Feb. 2018.

Related: Chase Rice: ‘The Air Force and Navy Are In My Blood’

According to the poster Rice shared on social media, Travis Denning, Jacob Davis, Brooke Eden, Filmore and Sam Riggs will join him on tour.

Check out the post and tour dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 12 at 10:00 am local time via Livenation.com.

New tour. New music. New shows coming to y’all in 2017 and 2018. #LambsandLions #LambsandLionsTour https://t.co/z4oCxw8HjA —

Chase Rice (@ChaseRiceMusic) June 26, 2017

9/14 — Boone, N.C. @ Appalachian State University *

9/15 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Ritz *

9/16 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Coyote Joe’s *

9/21 — Missoula, Mont. @ Wilma ~

9/22 — Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory ~

9/23 — Idaho Falls, Idaho @ Colonial Theater ~

9/28 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Myth ^

9/29 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe’s Live ^

9/30 — Chicago, Ill. @ Joe’s on Weed Street ^

10/1 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Country Music Food Truck Festival

10/12 — San Marcos, Texas @ Marc +

10/13 — Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

10/14 — Gardendale, Ark. @ Front Street Grill

10/26 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Minglewood Hall +

10/27 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Paradise Cove Margaritaville +

10/28 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Criterion +

11/2 — Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount +

11/3 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues +

11/9 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren

11/17-18 — Denver, Colo. @ Grizzly Rose

12/8 — Maryville, Mo. @ Northwest Missouri State University

1/18 — New York City @ Terminal 5 #

1/19 — Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues #

1/20 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Fillmore #

1/25 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Pageant *

1/26 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Rave *

1/27 — Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore *

2/1 — Norfolk, Va. @ Norva Theatre *

2/3 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE *

2/8 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues +

2/9 — Tampa, Fla. @ Ritz +

2/10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre +

* with Travis Denning

~ with Filmore

^ with Jacob Davis

+ with Sam Riggs

# with Brooke Eden

Never miss a tour date from Chase Rice with Eventful.