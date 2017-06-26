A Kentucky Town Elects A Dog For Mayor For The Fourth Time!

Everyone knows that a dog is a man’s best friend. Well one Kentucky town took that a step further and they elected a dog to be Mayor.

The town is Rabbit Hash, Kentucky. Yes, it has a dog as mayor. “She’s very outgoing,” Bobbi Kayser said. “She has the best smile I’ve ever seen,” Jordie Bamforth said.

The town is so small it doesn’t need a real mayor. Usually, the money from the election goes toward town improvements, but this time it helped to repair the General Store after a devastating fire last year.

Click HERE to see the video