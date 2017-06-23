What’s Happening This Weekend In Minnesota

Cheese CURD FESTICAL – East End Park, Ellsworth WI

Fri – 6PM

SATURDAY 5 PM

More info HERE

Sat, June 24, 2017 -WAG for Water in the Park

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CDT

WAG for Water in the Park is a fundraising event to raise money to install a permanent water source in the WAG Farms Dog Park. This is a very popular off leash dog park in Cottage Grove. Come out and join us for a day of fun! We will have several dog friendly vendor booths at the event offering information, services, products, coupons, goodies and more. Make sure to get your WAG for Water Postcard, have each booth vendor punch it, then enter it for a chance to win prizes. We will have a Kissing Photo Booth available all day for you to capture the day digitally. At 10 AM we will have a Best Dressed Doggie Parade, so be sure to dress your pooch to the max if you want to win. Don’t miss out on the Washington County Sheriff K-9 Demonstration at 11AM. Finish off your day with some mini donuts and coffee. This is sure to be a fun day for both you and your furry four-legged friend!

More info click HERE

This WEEKEND~! Wayzata Art Experience

Wayzata Art Experience! Celebrate art in an intimate setting in the heart of downtown. Experience over 100 top artists, live music of lots of food and a vintage wooden boat show.

More info click HERE

Sunday Uptown Food Truck Festival

Uptown Food Truck Festival

One of the Twin Cities most popular and delicious events is this Sunday. The Uptown Food Truck Festival takes place at Lake and Hennepin. Expect 60 food trucks, beer, live music, and mechanical bull rides. Each beer sold will benefit Feed My Starving Children by providing a meal to someone in need.

More info click HERE

Sat, June 24, 10am – 5pm Oliver Kelley Farm

Oliver Kelley Farm, 15788 Kelly Farm Rd NW, Elk River, MN

Discover how farmers cared for their dairy cows in the mid-19th century versus today, and meet cows of 1860s stock and cows of 2017. Help make butter and cheese in the historic house kitchen and ice cream and milk shakes in the new visitor center learning kitchen. Cost: Included with site admission of $10 adults, $8 seniors and college students, $6 ages 5-17, free age 4 and under and MNHS members. Learn More About Oliver Kelley Farm

More info click HERE

Sun, June 25 2pm-4pm Bluegrass and Lemonade In The Shade

Bluegrass and Lemonade in the Shade @ Gammelgarden Museum Gammelgarden Museum, 20880 Olinda Trail N, Scandia, MN

Bluegrass and Lemonade is enjoyed on the fourth Sunday of the month from 2-4pm. Enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon of pickin’, plunkin’ and; harmonizin’ with pick-up Bluegrass music. Free lemonade for all in the shaded back yard of the Gammelgården. No charge for playin’ or listenin’. In case of rain, we will be inside the Välkommen Hus..

More info click HERE

Welcome to Dan Patch Days! SAVAGE,MN

FRI SAT SUN Welcome to Dan Patch Days! SAVAGE,MN– (Sunday is Pancake breakfast and clean up day)

Welcome to Dan Patch Days, Inc.

Schedule of Events for 2017!

—————————————————

WHITE BEAR LAKE

Saturday 24

Manitou Days Children’s Fishing Contest

Weekend Gardeners

Paddle a Dragon Boat

12th Annual White Bear Lake Classic & Vintage Boat Show

Bear Boating Cruises

White Bear Shopping Center Arts & Crafts Fair

Drop-In Discovery Stations – Meet the Bees & Beekeepers

Young Life/Rudy’s 1st Annual 5K Run

Manitou Days Community Picnic

Manitou Days 2nd Annual Pie Baking Contest

Music at Tally’s

Sunday

13th Annual Manitou Days Pet Parade & Blessing

Nature Know-How Series: Camp Skills

Community Roots Garden Party

Ski Otter Waterski Show – Otterski Fever!!!!