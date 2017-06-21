These Are The 10 Songs You Will Have On Repeat All Summer

Summer is all about kicking back, drinking a beer, eating too much food off the grill and enjoying the warm weather. And that means, you need a good soundtrack for your careless summer vibes. Get ready to play these at every barbecue, pool and tailgate party!
1.Fix a Drink – Chris Janson
2. Good Company – Jake Owen
3. Craving You – Thomas Rhett ft. Maren Morris
4. Body Like a Backroad – Sam Hunt
5. Hurricane – Luke Combs
6. Yeah Boy – Kelsea Ballerini
7. Drinkin’ Problem – Midland
8. That Girl Is a Mustang – Scotty James
9.Hometown Girl – Josh Turner
10. Bad Day To Be A Bud Light – Alec MacGillivray