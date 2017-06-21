These Are The 10 Songs You Will Have On Repeat All Summer

June 21, 2017 12:17 PM By Mike Dubs
Summer is all about kicking back, drinking a beer, eating too much food off the grill and enjoying the warm weather. And that means, you need a good soundtrack for your careless summer vibes. Get ready to play these at every barbecue, pool and tailgate party!

1.Fix a Drink – Chris Janson

2. Good Company – Jake Owen

3. Craving You – Thomas Rhett ft. Maren Morris

4. Body Like a Backroad – Sam Hunt

5. Hurricane – Luke Combs

6. Yeah Boy – Kelsea Ballerini

7. Drinkin’ Problem – Midland

8. That Girl Is a Mustang – Scotty James


9.Hometown Girl – Josh Turner

10. Bad Day To Be A Bud Light – Alec MacGillivray

