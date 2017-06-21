Kip Moore Announces New Album!

According to Rolling Stone Country, Kip Moore’s third album, Slowheart, ends with a song that looks at where he began: “Guitar Man.” It’s an almost six-minute ode to the delirious highs and gut-wrenching lows of a musician’s existence, told through the story of a guy he spotted one night at a bar, singing for his supper.

Moore delivers the LP’s closing track on a stripped-down recording, done all in one take. His voice is intimate, while the lyrics trace each thrill earned from an audience that will move on and forget once the house lights come on. “Another day in the life of a guitar man,” he sings. “That song is my life story,” says Moore, sitting on a couch at a Nashville restaurant, sipping a coffee with a lone American Spirit cigarette resting in front of him on the table, which he’ll save and smoke later. “I remember being that guy, having all those dreams. Constantly feeling like, ‘Am I ever going to get where I want to get?’ And that night, I overheard someone say, ‘Man, that guy is good.’ No one knew his name, he was faceless. I just remember being him, giving everybody the time of their lives one night. And then I would go home by myself and feel empty, because there was so much more I could accomplish.”