Breaking News: Chase Rice Signs With Broken Bow Records And Has New Album On The Way

June 21, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: Chase Rice, New Album, new label

According to Rolling Stone Country, Chase Rice is back with a new label, new album. “Broken Bow came into my life at an unbelievably perfect time,” Chase Rice says.

After feeling pretty down and out about making music, Chase signed a deal with Broken Bow Records and Lambs and Lion (the album he’s been working on for years) “Broken Bow came into my life at an unbelievably perfect time,” he says.

With production from Chris DeStefano, Mac MacAnally and, Jacquire King (Kings of Leon, Cold War Kids, Robert Ellis), Rice is taking the opportunity to move beyond the labels and the boxes of “bro-country” party boy and dive deeper into more sounds and substance.

Read the full article HERE

