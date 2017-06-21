Breaking News: Chase Rice Signs With Broken Bow Records And Has New Album On The Way

According to Rolling Stone Country, Chase Rice is back with a new label, new album. “Broken Bow came into my life at an unbelievably perfect time,” Chase Rice says.

With production from Chris DeStefano, Mac MacAnally and, Jacquire King (Kings of Leon, Cold War Kids, Robert Ellis), Rice is taking the opportunity to move beyond the labels and the boxes of “bro-country” party boy and dive deeper into more sounds and substance.

