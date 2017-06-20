These New Starbuck’s Frappuccino’s Are Way Better Than That Unicorn Frappuccino

June 20, 2017 3:15 PM

Remember when that unicorn Frappuccino was all the craze? Well Starbuck’s is coiming out with TWO new Frappuccinos that are sure to help you cool off this summer!

The first is the Berry Prickly Pear Frappuccino, which totally resembles those strawberry creme candies we used to be so obsessed with back in the earlier 00s. The Berry Prickly Pear Frappuccino Crème is made with a mango crème Frappuccino, which is then poured over a strawberry and prickly pear fruit puree and tastes like melon and berries.

colors of summer 2017 2 These New Starbucks Frappuccinos Are Way Better Than That Unicorn Frappuccino

Credit Starbucks

The second comes on the heels of the pineapple craze – the Mango Pineapple Frappuccino. The mango crème Frappuccino is poured over a mango pineapple fruit puree and topped with another layer so you’ll get the bold taste of fresh mango, pineapple, and a hint of lime.

colors of summer 2017 1 These New Starbucks Frappuccinos Are Way Better Than That Unicorn Frappuccino

Credit Starbucks

Our mouths are watering just thinking about them.

The best part? They’re only 260 calories a piece. However, don’t be fooled – the sweetness is there with 49 grams of sugar in Prickly Pear and 50 grams in Pineapple Mango.

Both drinks can be purchased in stores today and will last a limited time.

