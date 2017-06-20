Get A Discount On Country Jam Tickets With This Promo Code

June 20, 2017 4:15 PM
Filed Under: Country Jam Tickets

Country Jam in Eau Claire, WI is July 20-22! If you’re waiting for the perfect time to get tickets, that time is NOW! You don’t have to break the bank buying tickets either, use the promo code BUZN2017 to get discounted tickets

Enter the Promo Code: BUZN2017
Check the full lineup below!

THURSDAY, JULY 20TH
DIERKS BENTLEY
9:30-11:00 PM
COLE SWINDELL
7:15-8:30 PM
LOCASH
5:15-6:15 PM
KANE BROWN
3:30-4:30 PM
CARLY PEARCE
2:00-2:45 PM

FRIDAY, JULY 21ST
MIRANDA LAMBERT
9:30-11:00 PM
GARY ALLAN
7:15-8:30 PM
OLD DOMINION
5:15-6:15 PM
JANA KRAMER
3:30-4:30 PM
TIM SIGLER
2:00-2:45 PM

SATURDAY, JULY 22ND
LUKE BRYAN
9:30-11:00 PM
BRETT ELDREDGE
7:15-8:30 PM
TRACE ADKINS
5:15-6:15 PM
HIGH VALLEY
3:30-4:30 PM
CODY JOHNSON
2:00-2:45 PM
SASHA MCVEIGH
1:05-1:45 PM

