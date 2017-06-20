Carrie Underwood is done kissing frogs.
Underwood took to Instagram this afternoon to share a photo of herself puckered up next to a small green amphibian with the caption: “Sorry, buddy, I’ve already found my Prince Charming…”
The expression goes that you have to kiss a lot of frogs to a find a prince, but it seems Underwood is plenty happy with husband Mike Fisher. The singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet message for Father’s Day, writing in part “I always knew that you would be an amazing father and you prove me right every day.”
Check out the cute posts below.
And to Mike, Isaiah is so blessed to have you as his dad. He wants to do everything you do and go where you go. You are an incredible example of what a father should be...patient, kind, loving and so much more. You are never afraid to hug and kiss him or be silly with him. He knows he is loved beyond measure and that you will always be there for him...I always knew that you would be an amazing father and you prove me right every day. We love you!!! #HappyFathersDay
