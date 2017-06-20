Gwen Stefani Throws Blake Shelton a Special Birthday Celebration

The country music star turned 41 this past weekend got an armadillo cake! June 20, 2017 4:17 PM
Filed Under: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

By Abby Hassler

Gwen Stefani threw her boyfriend Blake Shelton an extra special birthday celebration this past Sunday (June 18). The country music star turned 41 and received an armadillo cake and a kiss from Stefani.

Related: Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Recording Together Again?

Stefani documented the occasion on social media, capturing everything from the birthday smooch to Shelton’s birthday hat. Today (June 20), Stefani posted another photo of a birthday cake to social media with the caption, “The b day that never ends.”

Happy birthday Shelton!

Check out Stefani’s adorable photos below.

I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Celebrating the birth of my #bestie #favorite @blakeshelton ❤️🎉💥🎂gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Birthday armadillo @blakeshelton gx #bdayboy #cake

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

The b day that never ends @blakeshelton gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From BUZ'N @ 102.9

Get The App
Vote Your Top Songs!

Listen Live