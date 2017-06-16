BuznBreakingNow Artist Russell Dickerson Is The New Hotness Right Now

Russell Dickerson performed at our April 19th show of the #BuznBreakingNow Concert Series. Russell just announced that he is releasing a new album on October 13! The album features songs that are on his EP like “Yours”, “Blue Tacoma”, “Every Little Thing”, and “MGNO”, along with those songs he will have seven new tracks.

Also, tune in to The Bachelorette Monday, June 19th at 9/7c p.m. on ABC to see Russell melt some hearts while singing his song “Yours.”

Pre-order the upcoming album HERE, and don’t miss Russell perform “Yours” during his Today Show debut on July 10th.

Check out his music video for Yours which believe it or not was shot by his wife!

