5 Best Songs on Lady Antebellum’s ‘Heart Break’

By Robyn Collins

Lady Antebellum are back with their magical melodies and enchanting harmonies.

The band spent the past year writing together in several locations, and Heart Break was well worth the wait. With Hillary Scott taking the lead on some tracks and Charles Kelley taking the lead on others, the group does their signature thing flawlessly.

“Hurt”

This is an achingly honest ballad about the kind of pain that can come when you love someone who never stays, but you can never resist. “You could hurt somebody like that.”

“Good Time To Be Alive”

This feel-good song about enjoying life will put a smile on your face and get you humming along. You’ll probably be singing along too.

“Home”

This is a beautiful song about finding the love you were meant for, and how when you find it, it feels like home. Then it goes on to talk about how to keep that love feeling like home. This one will be getting heavy rotation in wedding playlists this summer.

“Somebody Else’s Heart”

This track is all about wishful thinking. If only you could borrow someone else’s heart when you know yours is about to be trampled on.

“Big Love in a Small Town”

It can make you sad looking back at a love you had but didn’t appreciate at the time. This melancholy song lets you sit in the hurt of “what if” for 3 minutes while honoring that you once had something very special.