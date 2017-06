From Daytona to Elko the cars and stars of the ARCA racing series, presented by Menards, are coming back to Minnesota for the Shore Lunch 250, Saturday June 3rd at Elko Speedway. The Best of the best race for 250 laps. It all begins with qualifying at 5 and racing at 8pm. Get your discounted tickets at Menards and visit elkospeedway.com for more information. It’s the Shore Lunch 250 @ Elko Speedway. Bring in the national stars of the ARCA racing series, Saturday June 3rd.

Shore Lunch 250 @ Elko Speedway