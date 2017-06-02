Chris Stapleton Suffered Broken Right Index Finger

By Robyn Collins

Chris Stapleton has finally revealed why he had to postpone some recent concert dates, including the 2017 CMA Music Festival. Somehow, he broke a finger.

The country star posted a photo on Instagram of himself and wife/musical partner Morganne, with the guitar player’s arm and hand in a sling.

The photo included an explanation.

“Dear Everybody, First of all, I want to thank you for all of the positive thoughts and kind words you have shared over the last few days. So many of you have been inconvenienced and I’m grateful for your patience and graciousness.

“After seeing a specialist, I have some information to share. I’m on the road to recovery from a broken bone & a detached tendon in my right index finger. The doctor is hopeful that with some physical therapy I will be playing guitar again soon. Right now, I can’t possibly give you guys the show you deserve. I always want to give you my very best.

“There is little in this world that I enjoy more than getting to make music with all of you night after night. Thank you for the privilege. Your support and understanding through all of this lets me know now, more than ever, I have the best fans in the world. Sincerely, Chris Stapleton.”