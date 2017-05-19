Win Florida Georgia Line Tickets

May 19, 2017 1:51 PM

BUZ’N @ 102.9 & Dodge of Burnsville has your chance at tickets to see Florida Georgia Line at Target Field on July 29th! Stop by Dodge of Burnsville today through May 28th to receive the exclusive text to win keyword. Then, text it to 20769 (or click HERE to enter the keyword online), and you could be on your way to see FGL at Target Field!

Message and data rates may apply. Text HELP to 20769 for help. Text STOP to 20769 to cancel. Click HERE for official rules.

Winner will be announced Wednesday, May 31st!

More show info

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From BUZ'N @ 102.9

Get The App
Vote Your Top Songs!

Listen Live