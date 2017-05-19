5 Best Songs on Rascal Flatts’ ‘Back to Us’

By Robyn Collins

Rascal Flatts return today (May 19) with their 10th studio album, Back to Us.

We already love “Yours If you Want It,” the first single from the new project. But the country superstars have served up a whole list of songs you’re going to love. These are our five favorites.

“Kiss You While I Can”

This bouncy jam that celebrates holding onto summer love as long as you can is an automatic put-it-on-repeat song. It features the classic Flatts harmonies and soaring choruses with the energy of “Life is a Highway.”

“I Know You Won’t”

Ouch. We’ve all been there, but it hurts when you know the person you want the most will let you down. You try to believe things will be different this time, but they never are. The hook is set up perfectly. “I know you… so I know you won’t do the things you said you would do, like call, come home, and change.”

“Are You Happy Now”

Featuring Lauren Alaina was the right move for this melancholy collaboration. It details all of the things you’d want to say if you could, to the person that has given up on your love.

“Love What You’ve Done With the Place”

When someone leaves their mark all over you, and your place, and you don’t mind. This track paints the picture of the ways a person can come in and wreck your world in the best way possible like only a country song can.



“Our Night To Shine”

This is a stadium lighters-in-the-air feel good love song. It’s about living in the moment. “Tell tomorrow not to hurry.” The gang vocals at the end of the song make it feel like a party is already happening.