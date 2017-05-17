Maddie & Tae Debut New Song ‘Somebody Will’

May 17, 2017 3:38 PM
By Abby Hassler

Maddie & Tae shared a new song, “Somebody Will” at their recent Grand Ole Opry appearance. The two are preparing to release their second studio album later this year.

“Somebody Will” embodies the familiar melancholy, country-western style vibe Maddie & Tae have put out since their debut album Start Here in 2015.  Despite a couple hiccups in the beginning of the performance, the two delivered the beautiful ballad.

Watch fan footage of the new song below.

