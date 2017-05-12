Chris Young Debuts Sexy New Single ‘Losing Sleep’

By Abby Hassler

“It’s a very sexy song, people have already pointed it out,” Chris Young told The Tennessean. The country star debuted a new single “Losing Sleep” today (May 12), which is the first released track from his upcoming seventh studio album.

Young, Josh Hoge and Chris DeStefano wrote the song, creating what might be his sexiest track since the country singer put out “Gettin’ You Home” in 2009. The track starts slow and builds into a contemporary, full-blown country chorus.

“You don’t want to make the same song over and over or the same sounds over and over on every record,” Young explained. “I think it’s still very much me. I don’t think anyone is going to hear it and think it doesn’t sound like me as an artist. It’s very, very forward production-wise and definitely once the chorus hits, it’s a tempo. It’s a nice balance, and I think you have to have all of that.”

Listen to “Losing Sleep” below.