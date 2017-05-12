Listen to Brett Eldredge’s New Single ‘The Long Way’

Brett Eldredge has released a new single titled “The Long Way.”

Related: Watch Brett Eldredge Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to His Dog Edgar

“For me, ‘Long Way’ stands out as such a powerful look at love and that search for something deeper,” said Eldredge of the new track. “It’s about that big moment when you finally meet the person you’ve been waiting to meet, and you want to know everything about them. You don’t just want a quick breeze through their hometown and life, you want to take the long way. It’s a beautiful sentiment about love.”

The cut appears on the country singer’s self-titled album, which is set to be released August 4.

Check out Brett’s new track below.