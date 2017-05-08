What your dog says about YOU!

All of us on BUZ*N have a lot in common. One of the many things is our love for dogs! We’ve done the pet sitting for each other, asking for a lint brush, and we always have a great dog story to share. (Remember that time Koffy was pet sitting TJ’s dog and lost it for several hours?)

A new study shows that while you may have picked, say, a high-energy dog because you are high-energy, your dog also picks up on your personality clues – and becomes more like you to please you.

The Bill Burr stand up routine on dogs being like this is hysterical. Bill has a foul mouth so be warned. You could find it by searching Bill Burr Dog.