What your dog says about YOU!

May 8, 2017 9:28 AM By Koffy In The Morning

All of us on BUZ*N have a lot in common. One of the many things is our love for dogs! We’ve done the pet sitting for each other, asking for a lint brush, and we always have a great dog story to share. (Remember that time Koffy was pet sitting TJ’s dog and lost it for several hours?)

A new study shows that while you may have picked, say, a  high-energy dog because you are high-energy, your dog also picks up on your  personality clues – and becomes more like you to please you.

The Bill Burr stand up routine on dogs being like this is hysterical. Bill has a foul mouth so be warned. You could find it by searching Bill Burr Dog.

 

 

 

 

