Carrie Underwood Joins Luke Bryan for Surprise Duets

By Abby Hassler

Country sensations Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood surprised fans on Bryan’s 2017 Huntin’, Fishin’ And Lovin’ Every Day Tour this past weekend at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena with two unexpected duets.

Bryan brought out Underwood to join him for “Play It Again” and Randy Travis’ 1987 hit “I Told You So” Saturday (May 6) night.

Underwood came out wearing a Nashville Predators shirt with her husband Mike Fisher’s number on it. She gave Bryan a Predators hat to sport on stage to support the team going to the 2017 Western Conference Finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Underwood took to social media afterward express her excitement about the duets, writing, “Thanks @lukebryan for having me at the show last night and for showing the @predsnhl some ❤️! #fangfingers #Smashville #PlayItAgain #PredsPride”

Check out the post below.