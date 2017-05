By Abby Hassler

Country duo Big & Rich released the music video for their latest single “California.”

Related: Big & Rich Kick off Summer Tour

The track comes from their forthcoming studio album, Did It For The Party. The record is expected to drop in the third quarter of 2017.

Directed by P.R. Brown, the video is shot on location in Nashville, Tennessee, and showcases a young woman and her journey to California.

Check out the new video on here.