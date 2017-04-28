Faith Hill to Launch Talk Show with Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron

By Robyn Collins

Country superstar Faith Hill will be executive producing a new lifestyle talk show scheduled to air across the country starting September 18. The show has not yet been named.

The Grammy winner is teaming up with co-founder of Happy Street Entertainment and former executive producer of The Oprah Winfrey Show, Lisa Erspamer, and president and CEO of Sandbox Entertainment, Jason Owen, in partnership with The E.W. Scripps Company.

Television personality and award-winning country music artist Kellie Pickler and Emmy Award-winning New York City journalist Ben Aaron will host the interactive show. They will cover everything from cooking, gardening, entertaining and home design to beauty and fashion.

“We will bring a little bit of southern charm and inspiration to our viewers, alongside insights from top tastemakers and experts in many areas,” said Hill. “Kellie is very much southern while Ben is everything New York – complete opposites but together their chemistry is magic and our viewers are going to love them.”

“Our vision for this show is to deliver the best of lifestyle content with two very talented and charismatic hosts,” added Erspamer. “We are excited about combining an entertaining show with a unique shop-ability factor – viewers will be able to buy items they see on set while watching the show.”

Pickler first gained national attention when she was a top-10 finisher on American Idol at the age of 19. Since then, she has released four country music albums, including 2013’s The Woman I Am.

The singer has completed 11 USO tours, performing for military serving abroad. Her docu-comedy series I Love Kellie Pickler debuted in November 2015 and is returning for its third season this summer.