Sam Hunt at MN State Fair

Sam Hunt, with special guests LANco and Ryan Follese, is set to play the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Monday, September 4th, 2017! Tickets on-sale Friday, May 5th at 10am HERE. More info below.

Win tickets 5x Monday (May 1) on 102.9!

Click HERE to RSVP

BUZ’N Presale

When: Thursday, May 4 10am until 10pm

Password: BUZNSAM

Link: http://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6308496/sam-hunt-15-in-a-30-tour-with-support-acts-lanco-and-ryan-follese-stpaul-minnesota-state-fair?partner_id=1790

Tickets: $68 & $58 (all reserved seating)

Tickets are available at Etix.com, by calling (800) 514-3849, or visiting the State Fair ticket office on Friday, May 5, during a special limited-time opening 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

About Sam Hunt: Hailing from Cedartown, Ga., country singer-songwriter Sam Hunt catapulted to success with his distinctive style after a career as a college quarterback. The 32-year-old saw some songwriting success before hitting country radio himself, with co-writing credit on Kenny Chesney’s “Come Over,” Keith Urban’s “Cop Car” and Billy Currington’s “We Are Tonight.” His first single, “Raised On It,” was released in 2013, and his 2014 single “Leave the Night On” shot to No. 1 on the country charts. His album Montevallo was released in 2014 and debuted at No. 1 on the country chart and No. 3 on the pop chart. Other hits from that album include “Take Your Time,” “House Party” and “Break Up in a Small Town.” His current No. 1 single “Body Like a Back Road” comes off his yet-to-be-released second studio album.