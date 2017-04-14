Sam Hunt is Getting Married this Weekend: Report

By Robyn Collins

Sam Hunt will officially be off the market, come Saturday (April 15), when he marries his fiance Hannah Lee Fowler in a hometown ceremony, TMZ reports.

Sources involved in the wedding shared that the ceremony will take place in Cedartown, Georgia and it will be a small affair, with close family and friends only. We may not get to see it because, though there will be photos and video, the couple won’t be selling their wedding photos to any magazines.

Renowned Nashville bridal designer Olia Zavozina has designed the wardrobe for the men, the bridesmaids, and the bride.

She recently designed Hunt’s outfit for the ACM Awards.