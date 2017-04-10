Kenny Chesney Announces Final Four Shows of 2017

By Abby Hassler

Famed country artist Kenny Chesney has added four final shows to his 2017 tour schedule. While historically known for his massive summer tours, the singer recently chose to only perform at a handful of venues this year.

The four new dates are the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Aug. 4, the Wharf Amphitheatre Aug. 5 and then two nights at the Mohegan Sun Aug. 10 and 11.

“As long as we’re rehearsing and I’ve got new music in the pipeline, I can’t imagine not playing a little bit,” Chesney said. “I know that it takes time off to create and make records … but that doesn’t mean I don’t miss the fans. There is nothing that feeds me more than hearing the sound of the No Shoes Nation singing these songs, seeing those faces and knowing this is gonna be one of those nights.”

Tickets go on sale April 14 at 10:00 am local time.