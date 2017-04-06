Chris Stapleton will Release Two New Albums this Year

By Abby Hassler

Chris Stapleton fans can rejoice. The country star will be releasing not one, but two studio albums in 2017.

Stapleton’s highly anticipated From A Room: Volume 1, will arrive May 5, exactly two years to the day since the 2015 release of his double Platinum solo debut Traveller. Later this year, Mercury Records Nashville will release From A Room: Volume 2.

Volume 1 is already available for pre-order. Produced by Grammy-wining Dave Cobb, the first record features eight original songs, as well as a new cover of “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning.”

Stapleton is already well into his “Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show,” which will stretch throughout 2017. Seven new shows were recently added to his tour list and tickets go on sale at Live Nation April 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

Check out the full track listing for From A Room: Volume below.

1. Broken Halos

2. Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning

3. Second One To Know

4. Up To No Good Livin’

5. Either Way

6. I Was Wrong

7. Without Your Love

8. Them Stems

9. Death Row