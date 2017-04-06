Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed and Don Schlitz to be Inducted into Country Hall of Fame

By Robyn Collins

The Country Music Hall of Fame announced their latest inductees on Wednesday (April 5) and country star Alan Jackson, singer-actor-guitarist Jerry Reed and songwriter Don Schlitz made the cut.

Jackson, had his breakout in 1990 with a new-old style of country music that earned him several multiplatinum records. His hit songs include “Chattahoochee,” “She’s Got the Rhythm (And I Got the Blues)” and the post 9-11 ballad, “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning).”

“This is about the last dream on the list, right here,” says Jackson, who has earned two Grammy Awards and three Entertainer of the Year awards from the Country Music Association. He has had more than 30 No. 1 country hits.

Reed became a country star in the 1960s when his fingerstyle picking earned him the nickname “Guitar Man,” which incidentally, became the title of one of his signature songs. His hits include Grammy-winning, “When You’re Hot, You’re Hot” and “Amos Moses.”

The singer appeared regularly on Glen Campbell’s TV show, then he began a successful career in Hollywood. He starred opposite Burt Reynolds in the Smokey and the Bandit films and appeared in Adam Sandler’s The Waterboy.

He died in 2008 at 71. His daughters Seidina Hubbard and Lottie Zavala spoke on his behalf Wednesday.

Schlitz, the 664-year-oldsongwriter from Durham, North Carolina, has written dozens of top country hits including “The Gambler,” “On The Other Hand,” “Forever and Ever, Amen,” “The Greatest” and “When You Say Nothing At All.”