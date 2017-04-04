Keith Urban’s Daughters Hold up Homemade Banner for Dad

By Jon Wiederhorn

Keith Urban has legions of adoring female fans, but maybe his greatest admirers are his two little girls, Sunday, 8 and Faith, 6. As Urban got ready to head off the to ACM Awards, where he and Carrie Underwood staged an amazing performance of “The Fighter,” his daughters held up a banner wishing him luck.

Related: Carrie Underwood Joins Keith Underwood for “The Fighter” at ACM Awards.

“Good Luck Daddy win or lose does not matter,” read the multicolored sing which was decorated with numerous hearts.” Urban posted a photo of his kids holding the banner on Instagram, with the caption, “When my daughters do this…… I’ve ALREADY WON!!!”

Although Urban was up for seven ACM Awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Entertainer of the Year, he came home empty-handed.

However, his performance, which began as a black & white version of “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and segued into a Technicolor rendition of “The Fighter” (with Underwood) was widely considered one of the show’s highlights.