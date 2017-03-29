Rascal Flatts Reveal Details of New Album ‘Back to Us’

By Abby Hassler
Award-winning country music trio Rascal Flatts just released the official track listing for their 10th studio album Back to Us. This highly new anticipated album arrives May 19th.
Related: Sam Hunt, Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire & More Added as ACM Performers
The new album features Lauren Alaina on the track “Are You Happy Now,” and a co-write from Chris Stapleton on “Vandalized.”
The group will release a 10-track standard album for all retailers and a 13-track Amazon-exclusive deluxe edition.
Check out the complete Back to Us tracklisting below:
- Yours If You Want It
- Back To Us
- I Know You Won’t
- Hopin’ You Were Lookin’
- Dance
- Are You Happy Now (with Lauren Alaina)
- Love What You’ve Done With The Place
- Kiss You While I Can
- Vandalized
- Our Night To Shine
- Hands Talk *
- Thieves *
- Roller Rink *
*Tracks exclusive to Amazon deluxe edition
Comments are closed.