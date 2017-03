In an Instagam post, Luke reveled the cover art for the album (looks awesome) and the track listing. Who’s pumped?

Track Listing for This One’s For You

1. Out There

2. Memories Are Made Of

3. Lonely One

4. Beer Can

5. Hurricane

6. One Number Away

7. Don’t Tempt Me

8. When It Rains It Pours

9. This One’s For You

10. Be Careful What You Wish For

11. I Got Away With You

12. Honky Tonk Highway

Digital Bonus Track – Used To You