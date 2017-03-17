Garth Brooks Reveals Next Single, ‘Ask Me How I Know’

It's the second single from his latest album 'Gunslinger' March 17, 2017 8:17 AM
By Robyn Collins

Country superstar Garth Brooks has revealed his next single, “Ask Me How I Know,” which will go to country radio on March 27.

The third track on Brooks’  latest Gunslinger — which came out October 13, 2016 the song sees the singer sharing the wisdom that he’s gathered over the years.

“One day, you’ll meet the girl you swore you’d never find/ You’ll push her away ’cause that’s all you know how to do/Ask me how I know.”

“Ask Me How I Know” is the second single from Gunslinger. he released “Baby, Let’s Lay Down and Dance” the day the album was released out.

Brooks is currently in the middle of his epic three-year World Tour, which began in September 2014.

