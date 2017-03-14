Maren Morris Wins ACM Award for New Female Vocalist of the Year

By Amanda Wicks

Maren Morris’ year keeps on getting bigger and better. After winning the GRAMMY for Best Country Solo Performance (for her single “My Church“), the young country singer won the ACM Award for New Female Vocalist of the Year.

Related: ACM Awards Watch: Who Will Win Single, Song and Album of the Year?

The Academy of Country Music announced its three new artist category winners today (March 14th) and besides Morris, Brothers Osborne took home the award for New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year, and Jon Pardi took home the award for New Male Vocalist of the Year. It marks the very first ACM Awards for all three artists.

Morris, Pardi and Brothers Osbourne will all perform at the ACM Awards on April 2nd when the ceremony will be broadcast live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The ACM Awards airs at 8:00 pm ET on CBS.