Jason Aldean Begins Work on 8th Studio Album

By Amanda Wicks

Jason Aldean released his latest album They Don’t Know in 2016, but he’s not taking much of a break. The country singer shared a video on Twitter today (March 13th) announcing that he was already back in the studio working on his eighth album.

“Got some pretty cool stuff we’re kicking off here with,” he said in a black and white 20-second video he shared with fans. Aldean added later, “Can’t wait for you guys to hear it.”

Besides recording new music, Aldean will be touring throughout 2017. He’s also up for Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2017 ACM Awards. That ceremony will be broadcast live from Las Vegas on April 2nd at 8:00 pm on CBS.