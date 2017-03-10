Minnesota Maple Syrup

I have a neighbor that makes A LOT of Maple Syrup.

To think the trees just pump out the sap to get boiled down and then there it is! OK, there is a step or two in between but seriously what a fun process to behold.

If you ever have the chance to watch this, I would say DO IT! It is really cool to see where stuff comes from and how it is made. Ask around you probably have people closer than you even know making syrup.

SIDE NOTE – I’ve never had MAPLE SYRUP and ice cream before this moment and it blew my mind!! So GOOD!