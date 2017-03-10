Minnesota Maple Syrup

March 10, 2017 9:43 AM By Koffy In The Morning

I have a neighbor that makes A LOT of Maple Syrup.

To think the trees just pump out the sap to get boiled down and then there it is! OK, there is a step or two in between but seriously what a fun process to behold.

If you ever have the chance to watch this, I would say DO IT! It is really cool to see where stuff comes from and how it is made. Ask around  you probably have people closer than you even know making syrup.

SIDE NOTE – I’ve never had MAPLE SYRUP and ice cream before this moment and it blew my mind!! So GOOD!

img 20170309 1329573 Minnesota Maple Syrup

img 20170309 1326152 Minnesota Maple Syrup

More from Koffy In The Morning
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From BUZ'N @ 102.9

Get The App
Vote Your Top Songs!

Listen Live