Brad Paisley Unveils ‘Love and War’ Details, Collaborators

By Hayden Wright

Brad Paisley releases his 11th studio album Love and War on April 21, and the just-revealed tracklist promises major country collaborations with Mick Jagger and John Fogerty.

He also included Timbaland and Country Music Hall of Famer Bill Anderson, while the late Johnny Cash gets a songwriting credit on “Gold All Over the Ground.”

The lead single “Today” is already a top-five country hit and climbing, but Paisley has fifteen more tracks in the can. Here’s a full track listing for Love and War:

1. “Heaven South”

2. “Last Time for Everything”

3. “One Beer Can”

4. “Go to Bed Early”

5. “Drive of Shame” (Featuring Mick Jagger)

6. “Contact High”

7. “Love and War” (Featuring John Fogerty)

8. “Today”

9. “selfie#theinternetisforever”

10. “Grey Goose Chase” (Featuring Timbaland)

11. “Gold All Over the Ground”

12. “Dying to See Her” (Featuring Bill Anderson)

13. “Solar Power Girl” (Featuring Timbaland)

14. “The Devil Is Alive and Well”

15. “Meaning Again”16. “Heaven South” (Reprise)