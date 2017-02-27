Ronnie Milsap at Medina Entertainment Center

Ronnie Milsap, with special guest Shane Martin Band, is coming to Medina Entertainment Center Saturday, June 17th, 2017! Tickets on-sale Saturday, March 4th at 11am. More info below!

THE FAREWELL TOUR

RONNIE MILSAP

WITH SPECIAL GUEST: SHANE MARTIN BAND

Ronnie Milsap ranks as the pre-eminent country soul singer of his generation. He also represents much more than any two-word definition can convey: a humble, overtly friendly fellow with a talent as vast and multi-dimensional as the American South. Milsap provided country music with one of its most important voices, as the genre was moving beyond its rural roots into the mainstream of modern entertainment. Country music couldn’t have found a man more suited to lead the charge. Steeped in the mountain music of the North Carolina hills and schooled in classical piano, Milsap early in life found inspiration in a wide variety of music. Even as he mastered Beethoven and Mozart, his heart belonged to hardcore country and rhythm-and-blues – music he heard beamed from powerful radio stations located in Nashville. Those earthy sounds about life and love provided a young, impoverished blind boy with a connection to a world beyond the harsh reality of his daily existence.

MEDINA ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

SATURDAY, JUNE 17TH

Doors: 7:30PM | Music: 8:30PM | 21+

TICKETS ON-SALE SATURDAY, MARCH 4TH AT 11 AM

Ticket Prices: $54.00 (Gold Seating), $46.00 (Reserved Seating) & $37.00 (GA)

plus applicable fees

