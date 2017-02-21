Eric Church Fights Scalping Bots by Canceling 25,000 Fraudulently Purchased Tickets

By Amanda Wicks

In an effort to fight online scalping bots, Eric Church has canceled 25,000 tickets originally purchased by such programs.

It’s the latest way the country singer has attempted to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans rather than pass through a third-party system. Bots make money by scooping up tickets as soon as they go on sale and then selling them to fans for an inflated amount. “All of this is fraud,” he said about scalping bots (via Billboard).

In the past, Church has tried things like paperless ticketing and better screening his fan club purchases since high-end seats are often available there first. “We’re getting better at identifying who the scalpers are,” Church added about this new method of canceling suspicious bulk purchases. “Every artist can do this, but some of them don’t. Some of them don’t feel the way I feel or are as passionate.”

The re-released tickets for his 60-city tour will be available to purchase today (February 21st) at noon local time.