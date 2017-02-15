Raelynn’s Husband Joins the Military

By Robyn Collins

RaeLynn shared a very emotional valentine’s message with fans. The country singer’s husband Josh Davis, has enlisted in the military.

Davis left for basic training the day before Valentine’s Day, and his wife couldn’t be prouder. The artist shared her story on social media.

“IMPORTANT: My husband has always supported me in everything that I’ve wanted to do, yesterday began a new adventure for us. Joshua left for basic training to serve in our military and serve his Country. Saying I’m proud doesn’t scratch the surface of how I feel. I love his heart and the man that he is more and more every single day. I married up in every way. Please keep him in your prayers, thank you all for the support… prayers to all the families who have a loved one who serve. I’m thankful today for my HERO Josh and the best Valentine a wife could ask for. Miss you already ❤,” she posted.

The singer has a brother who serves in the United States Army Special Forces, so the military life is a life she knows something about.

Raelynn is currently on tour with The Voice coach Blake Shelton for his Doin’ It To Country Songs tour.