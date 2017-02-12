Sturgill Simpson and The Dap Kings Perform at 2017 GRAMMYs

By Amanda Wicks

Sturgill Simpson and the Dap Kings took the stage for a moving performance at the 2017 GRAMMYs.

Dressed in a full black suit, Simpson performed his single “All Around You” off his 2016 album A Sailor’s Guide to Earth. Written as advice to his son for after he’s gone, Simpson grew emotional during the song as he sang about the eternal bond they’ll always share. But the moment still had a celebratory note about it since he had already won Best Country Album earlier in the evening.

Simpson was joined by Sharon Jones’ backing band The Dap Kings who lent their soulful brass to his country sound. His performance felt reverent: Reverent for being nominated, reverent for making his GRAMMYs debut and reverent for getting to have that moment at all.