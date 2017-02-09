Roots & Boots Tour at Grand Casino Hinckley

Roots & Boots Tour, featuring Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, and Collin Raye, is coming to Grand Casino Hinckley on Friday, February 17, 2017 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $20 HERE.

ROOTS & BOOTS TOUR:

Starring Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin, and Sammy Kershaw

GRAND CASINO HINCKLEY

EVENTS & CONVENTION CENTER

Friday, February 17, 2017, at 7 p.m.

Ticket Price(s) – $20, $25, $35

If you’re an old-school country music fan, you’re going to love this show! Country music stars Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, and Collin Raye are joining forces for the Roots & Boots Tour. These three performers have been a staple of the country scene for decades with a combined 14 number one hits, 42 top ten singles, and 16 gold and platinum albums! Don’t miss hits like “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” “Cadillac Style,” “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong with the Radio,” “In This Life,” “I Can Still Feel You,” and many more!

