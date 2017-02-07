Koffy – SAWMILL – IT WORKS!

It took about 3.5 hours to assemble. I want to point out that it would have been closer to 2 but I mounted the carriage backwards and had to correct that and it took me a good 45 minutes to figure out the blade tensioner – it needed a whack with a hammer. Not that there was a contest clock running one how fast one can assemble a sawmill but it wasn’t a three week type a deal.

Now the learning is going to be quarter sawing the logs vs. straight cuts and others things that at the moment I don’t even know about. And I am pretty sure after manually turning that first log that I will be getting log cants sooner than later.

I am so excited and happy about this and really if you have an idea for a hobby that you think is bigger than you – don’t – GO FOR IT! GEEZ! I just put together a sawmill, THAT WORKS!! LOL