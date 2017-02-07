All About Maren Morris’ Hunky Boyfriend Ryan Hurd

It’s an exciting time to be Maren Morris! She’s nominated for four Grammy awards, and she will be performing on the show. Plus her love life looks like it’s on fire too. Let’s get to know her boyfriend Ryan Hurd. First, he is an amazing songwriter. He wrote Lady Antebellum’s comeback song, “You Look Good”. And just look at them together! They are so adorable!

Last one. Still hungover. #tbt 📷: Rick Diamond A photo posted by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on Nov 10, 2016 at 12:02pm PST

We love that Ryan Hurd is wearing Miranda Lambert’s boyfriend’s shirt…

When you know you're in the good old days… A photo posted by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on Dec 11, 2016 at 9:30am PST

Awww…look at this post with Ryan professing his love for Maren!

We count time in nights until we're both home. Woke up to a whole year with you. I'll never be ready for it to be over. Happy New Year means so much more than the digit on the date. I love you, MM. Let's do another one. A photo posted by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on Dec 31, 2016 at 3:52pm PST

