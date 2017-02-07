All About Maren Morris’ Hunky Boyfriend Ryan Hurd

February 7, 2017 2:39 PM
Filed Under: Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd

It’s an exciting time to be Maren Morris! She’s nominated for four Grammy awards, and she will be performing on the show. Plus her love life looks like it’s on fire too. Let’s get to know her boyfriend Ryan Hurd. First, he is an amazing songwriter. He wrote Lady Antebellum’s comeback song, “You Look Good”. And just look at them together! They are so adorable!

Last one. Still hungover. #tbt 📷: Rick Diamond

A photo posted by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on

We love that Ryan Hurd is wearing Miranda Lambert’s boyfriend’s shirt…

When you know you're in the good old days…

A photo posted by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on

Awww…look at this post with Ryan professing his love for Maren!

But how did Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd meet? Read more on 94.1 KMPS Seattle HERE

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From BUZ'N @ 102.9

Get The App
Vote Your Top Songs!

Listen Live