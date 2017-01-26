15 Year-Old George Strait Fan will Get Wish Granted

By Radio.com Staff
Chase Pair is a 15-year-old George Strait fan who will eventually go deaf due to a birth defect.
Related: Mongolian Electrician Stuns Audiences with George Strait Cover
Before that happens the teen had hoped to see Strait live in concert. Pair’s mother Julie wrote to Strait and his team, requesting to meet his idol and to hear his voice in person. That wish is coming true and then some.
KATV in Little Rock, Arkansas reports that the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas has arranged for two tickets to Strait’s concert this summer, they’ve also confirmed that Chase and his mother Julie will attend a meet and greet with the artist.
Comments are closed.