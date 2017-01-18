New Song Alert! Brantley Gilbert “Rockin’ Chairs” Watch

January 18, 2017 9:27 AM
Filed Under: Brantley Gilbert

Brantley Gilbert recently performed a new song called “Rockin’ Chairs.” The new track will appear on his upcoming new The Devil Don’t Sleep album. Check out the live video below!

The Boot reports that Gilbert debuted the guitar-driven track at an album release party in Los Angeles, California.

Brantley gave fans a taste of the album through a series of creative Instagram posts — 16 to be exact — each one previewing a new song, and coming together to compose the cover. Check out the Tweet below to see them all together!

