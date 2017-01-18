New Song Alert! Brantley Gilbert “Rockin’ Chairs” Watch

Brantley Gilbert recently performed a new song called “Rockin’ Chairs.” The new track will appear on his upcoming new The Devil Don’t Sleep album. Check out the live video below!

The Boot reports that Gilbert debuted the guitar-driven track at an album release party in Los Angeles, California.

Brantley gave fans a taste of the album through a series of creative Instagram posts — 16 to be exact — each one previewing a new song, and coming together to compose the cover. Check out the Tweet below to see them all together!

Y'all want a little taste of the new album before it drops, we got something for ya…. this is the next chapter…. https://t.co/9sHjpstBs2 pic.twitter.com/ZcPQ1YGjVP — Brantley Gilbert (@BrantleyGilbert) January 13, 2017

Read more on 94.1 KMPS Seattle HERE